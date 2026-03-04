The annual GM's Day Sale is here

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
The annual GM's Day Sale at DriveThruRPG is now here, and you can save 25% off of many of our RPG titles, and not only that, but you can also save on some of our fiction titles as well. Check it out at https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/publisher/2805/
The titles that are on sale were set by DriveThruRPG, so it may seem strange that some things are on sale, while other things aren't but that was up to them, and if they want to promote our stuff with a sale, who are we to argue?
No comments:
Post a Comment