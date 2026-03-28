My Tales of the Unknown: The Novels is here! Order your copy today at https://books2read.com/u/bWDq2Y
This collection features all five of my novels...The Opium of the People, Red Moon Rising, A Problem in Translation, Echoes from the Deep, and Slave to the Stars.
For more than a quarter of a century, J Alan Erwine has been subjecting readers to his twisted view of science fiction, and now for the first time ever, you can get all five of Erwine’s novels in one collection.
Travel to distant worlds, explore futures you might not expect, and discover the twisted minds of Erwine’s often troubled characters, but put your seatbelt on, because you never know what might be around the corner…
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