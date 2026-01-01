Taste of Tales is now available everywhere (almost)

Back when I was using Amazon as my distributor, I created a collection of eight of my stories that I made available through Kindle Unlimited. Now that I'm no longer using Amazon, you can now find this title almost everywhere else...except Amazon. Check it out at https://books2read.com/u/3R2eYj
For more than a quarter of a century, J Alan Erwine has been subjecting his readers to the twists and turns of his off-kilter mind, now you can download eight stories that cover the span of his career, highlighting a variety of his story styles.
