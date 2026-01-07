A Taste of the Madness links and contents

Yesterday I posted that I was bringing back A Taste of the Madness. Now, here are the contents for each volume, as well as ordering links.
Volume 1: Trek for Life, Secret of the Coltao, The Coldness of Love and Death, Twist of Fate, Origins, On the Words of Ancients https://books2read.com/u/mVp9l5
Volume 2: The Mind of the Cat, Forgive Men their Trespasses, And the Lamb and the Lion Shall Not Lie Down Together, Seas of Red, Adrift Amidst the Cooling Fires of Creation, A Problem in Translation https://books2read.com/u/3J7AlP
Volume 3: The Indoctrination of the Tolari, Sad Grey Eyes on Tharsis, A Singular Solution, The Limit of Tolerance, The Twin Sorceresses, Nobody's Home https://books2read.com/u/4DV7Ng
Volume 4: Back to the Old Ways, The Lives of Billions, Who Listens to the Voices of the Past?, The Opium of the People, The Least Practical of Jokes, A Chronic Mistake https://books2read.com/u/4XG8p1
Volume 5: Seedlings on the Solar Winds, Entropy, Tranquility, An Eternity in Limbo, Learn to Read, Echoes https://books2read.com/u/31w7pW
Volume 6: A Tortuous Wrong Turn, The Galton Principle, Sim-Shrink, Out of Plato's Cave, Marionettes on the Moon, Hunted https://books2read.com/u/bQ5zL0
Volume 7: The Martian Orphans and the Moons of Jupiter, The Awakening of Anger, Lowering One's Self Before Fate, Beyond Mudslinging, A Union in Death, Court Martial https://books2read.com/u/bolOY9
Volume 8: Reality, Living in the Styx, Skeleton of the Onondaga, When Living is a Crime, It's in the Water, Frozen Ambitions, The Return of Homo Erectus https://books2read.com/u/mdovNO
Volume 9: Harvest of Debts, The Progenitors, Awakening, Lost in the Dark, The Ancient Ones, The Magenta Equations, R-Complex https://books2read.com/u/4EqZyA
All volumes are available for pre-order. The first volume will be released on January 9th, and each volume after that will follow on the next Friday. Each volume is only $2, so if you've ever wanted to sample my writing, this is a great opportunity.
No comments:
Post a Comment