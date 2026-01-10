I originally released this book as a Ko-Fi exclusive as we were sliding towards fascism in the US, but now that we seem to be heading there at twice the speed of light, I figured it would be better to release the book to wide release. So, you can now order Tales of Fascism everywhere. Pick it up today at https://books2read.com/u/ml0RJW
Fascism has been a part of human history since the beginning of time, and it doesn't seem like it will be going away any time soon. Now, journey into a collection of stories from prize winning SF author, J Alan Erwine that looks at just how grim fascism really is.
Note to leaders throughout the world: These stories were written to caution mankind against fascism. They are not meant to be a blueprint for you to use to oppress your people.
