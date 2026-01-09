A Taste of the Madness Vol. 1 is now available at https://books2read.com/u/mVp9l5
Years ago, Nomadic Delirium Press released J Alan Erwine’s Manic Musings of a Maniacal Mind, which featured all of Erwine’s short stories up to that point. Now, six of those stories are available in A Taste of the Madness Vol. 1, with more editions on the way.
So, step into Erwine’s twisted view of the world, but be careful, you never know what might be lurking around the next corner…
You get six stories for just $2, and there will be new volumes every Friday until all nine volumes are published.
