A Taste of the Madness is returning

Years ago, Nomadic Delirium Press published a book of mine entitled Manic Musings of a Maniacal Mind. This massive book featured every short story I had published up to that point. Later, I broke the collection down into six story collections that were available very briefly through Kindle Unlimited. Now that I'm no longer distributing through Amazon, I'm re-releasing all of the e-books, with the first one coming out on January 6th. Eight more volumes will follow, each being published in one week intervals following the first release. Each volume will feature six stories (seven for the last two), and will only be $2. You can pre-order the first volume at https://books2read.com/u/mVp9l5
At a later date, I'll post the pre-order links for all of the volumes, but this should hold you over for now.
