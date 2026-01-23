A Taste of the Madness Vol. 3 is now available!
Check it out at https://books2read.com/u/4DV7Ng
Years ago, Nomadic Delirium Press released J Alan Erwine's Manic Musings of a Maniacal Mind, which featured all of Erwine's short stories up to that point. Now, six of those stories are available in A Taste of the Madness Vol. 3, with more editions on the way.
So, step into Erwine's twisted view of the world, but be careful, you never know what might be lurking around the next corner…
