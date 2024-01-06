The contents of Do You Really Want To Be a Writer?

- Why Hasn’t My Story Sold?
- How Do I Revise?
- Finding the Right Market
- What To Do With a Rejection Letter
- Somebody Wants to Buy Your Story, What Now?
- Reuse, Recycle
- Expanding Your Short Story into a Novel
- Using Social Media
- Marketing Your Fiction, and Yourself
- How to Survive Bad Reviews
- Maintaining Your Sanity as a Writer
- Creating a Short Story Collection
- Writing for Anthologies
- Writing Shared World Stories
- Collaborations
- Self-Publishing
- Writing Science Fiction
Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/3OfhN5t
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1503357
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/466362/
