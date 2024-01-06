The contents of Do You Really Want To Be a Writer?

Saturday, January 06, 2024

Are you interested in what you might find in my new non-fiction collection of essays on writing, Do You Really Want To Be a Writer? Here’s a complete listing:
  • Why Hasn’t My Story Sold?
  • How Do I Revise?
  • Finding the Right Market
  • What To Do With a Rejection Letter
  • Somebody Wants to Buy Your Story, What Now?
  • Reuse, Recycle
  • Expanding Your Short Story into a Novel
  • Using Social Media
  • Marketing Your Fiction, and Yourself
  • How to Survive Bad Reviews
  • Maintaining Your Sanity as a Writer
  • Creating a Short Story Collection
  • Writing for Anthologies
  • Writing Shared World Stories
  • Collaborations
  • Self-Publishing
  • Writing Science Fiction

Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/3OfhN5t

Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1503357

Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/466362/


