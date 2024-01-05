A website update

With my first non-fiction book having just been released, and with a new novel coming very soon, and having recently published my 70th short story, I figured it was well past time to update my website. I've streamlined it, and tried to make it easy to navigate by mostly getting rid of much of the "fluff" that used to be on it. The site doesn't have all kinds of bells and whistles...it's a very simple design because I'd rather spend my time writing than doing web design, but please feel free to check it out at http://www.jalanerwine.com.
