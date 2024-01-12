Friday, January 12, 2024

Last chance to get A Taste of the Madness Vol. 4

There's less than a week left to download A Taste of the Madness Vol. 4, and remember, if you're a Kindle Unlimited member, the download is free.

Download it while you still can at https://amzn.to/3SpgjYR

A collection of six previously published short stories, that are available only for a limited time. Travel to distant planets and travel to different mad visions that prize-winning sf author J Alan Erwine has come up with, but beware, you can never be sure where his weird mind might take you.
Again, this collection is only available for a very limited time.


Posted by J Alan Erwine at 8:00 AM
