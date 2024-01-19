A Taste of the Madness Vol. 5

The fifth volume is here! And remember, this title is free if you're a Kindle Unlimited member...
A collection of six previously published short stories, that are available only for a limited time. Travel to distant planets and travel to different mad visions that prize-winning sf author J Alan Erwine has come up with, but beware, you can never be sure where his weird mind might take you.
Again, this collection is only available for a very limited time.
Order today at https://amzn.to/48Zo0dz
No comments:
Post a Comment