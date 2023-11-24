The Lies of Belial, and other stories

Welcome to the newest collection from prize winning science fiction author J Alan Erwine. This collection gives you Erwine’s 13 newest stories since the publication of the enormous tome, Manic Musings of a Maniacal Mind. In this collection you’ll find five of his Solar Federation stories, two stories from Nomadic Delirium Press’ Divided States of America series, and six independent stories, including the never before published title story.
Journey to distant planets, explore possible grim futures, and have your mind twisted around in a way that only Erwine can do.
Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/47MWW0x
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1484080
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/461481/
