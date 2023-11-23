Thursday, November 23, 2023

Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale at Nomadic Delirium Press

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog: 

We have two sales running on two different sites. You can download our RPG titles for 50% off at DriveThruRPG. Simply go to https://www.drivethrurpg.com/browse/pub/2805 or you can download our fiction titles for 25% off at Smashwords. Head over to https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/nomadicdelirium for this sale. Here, you can buy novels, short story collections, and anthologies. These sales are obviously just for a limited time, so hurry and order today!



Posted by J Alan Erwine at 1:00 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 