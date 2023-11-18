Saturday, November 18, 2023
A Taste of the Madness Vol. 4 is still available
https://amzn.to/40HKHjv. That gives you six of my stories to enjoy, and I think you will. In this limited time collection, you get the following: Back to the Old Ways, The Lives of Billions, Who Listens to the Voices of the Past?, The Opium of the People, The Least Practical of Jokes, and A Chronic Mistake. And if you like The Least Practical of Jokes, I'll let you in on a secret...there's a story running around the dark recesses of my brain that involves the jokester of that story...hopefully more on that soon.
Posted by J Alan Erwine at 1:17 PM
