25% off The Ephemeris Omnibus 2013

Ready to play some Ephemeris? Now's the time to pick up The Ephemeris Omnibus 2013 for 25% off at https://jalanerwine.gumroad.com/l/zcRuFw/tlhu4sz
The Ephemeris Omnibus 2013 features the Ephemeris core rulebook (with some rule changes, including mutli-classing), and all of the rule supplements that have been released as of the end of 2012. All of the species and class supplements have been blended into the core rulebook to create a massive (over 200,000 words) rulebook that will allow you to play the most extensive Ephemeris game you'd ever want to play.
