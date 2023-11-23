Green Grievances

We have a new story in The Divided States of America series…
The Green States of America is a fairly peaceful nation, but not everyone is happy with the current government, and when armed terrorists take over the congressional building, it’s up to Speaker of the Month Robert Nesmith to fight back for his nation, but what does he have to use against armed militants? Only his words.
Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CNWT23HT
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1483950
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/461405
No comments:
Post a Comment