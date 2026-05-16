Tribute collections

As I get older, I find myself looking back on life more than I'm looking forward. Maybe it's not just age. Maybe it's also the world we live in. Like so many people in America, my family is struggling financially right now, and things don't seem to be looking like they'll be getting better for us, or for anyone else.
But, anyway, back to getting old and looking back. I've been looking back on some of my short stories that started things off for me, and I've decided to put a couple of collections together of those stories. If you already have my Tales of the Unknown, then you've already read these stories, but if you haven't picked up that collection yet (and why haven't you, I might ask), I'll be releasing collections that look back at my ProMart stories and my Ultimate Unknown stories. Both were small press publishers that really helped to launch my career. They both picked up many of my stories, and I don't know where I would be without them.
So, you can look forward to two more collections from me very soon. If you're a paying patron at https://www.patreon.com/cw/jalanerwine/home, then you'll be getting these books just for helping me out financially.
And speaking of Tales of the Unknown, if you want to get a copy, you can order one at https://books2read.com/u/mdBMxO
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