RPG Bundle sale

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
If you’ve ever thought about stocking up on our RPG titles, now’s the time. We’ve temporarily reduced the prices on the bundles we sell through DriveThruRPG.
Get all five core rulebooks for just $15 at https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/product/422488/. That’s Ephemeris 2.0, The Divided States of America, Rocks on the Other Side, The Battle for Turtle Island, and Domain of the Dragons.
Get all seven Ephemeris 2.0 titles for just $15 at https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/product/505006/
Get all 10 Rocks on the Other Side titles for just $15 at https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/product/437580/
Get all three Divided States of America RPG titles for just $5 at https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/product/566278/
Get both Domain of the Dragons titles for just $5 at https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/product/565381/
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