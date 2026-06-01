A resurgence of interest in the Ephemeris 2.0 RPG made the core rulebook my bestseller for May 2026.
Check it out at https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/product/497132/
J Alan Erwine is a prize winning SF writer. He is also an SF editor, and the co-designer of the Ephemeris Role Playing Game. He is also the creator of the Rocks on the Other Side RPG, as well as the Battle for Turtle Island RPG.
A resurgence of interest in the Ephemeris 2.0 RPG made the core rulebook my bestseller for May 2026.
Check it out at https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/product/497132/
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