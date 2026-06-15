Monday, June 15, 2026

Huge Nomadic Delirium sales

If you're looking to save big on Nomadic Delirium Press titles, many of which I have been involved in, then there has never been a better time. They're offering numerous 75% off sales, but only for a limited time.

For anthologies, check out:

Payhip: https://payhip.com/NomadicDeliriumPress/collection/anthologies

Itch: https://itch.io/s/188713/75-off-anthologies

For RPGs, check out:

RPG-Trader: https://rpg-trader.com/creator/133/nomadic-delirium-press

Payhip: https://payhip.com/NomadicDeliriumPress/collection/ephemeris-2-0

Itch: https://itch.io/s/188011/75-off-ephemeris

If you love science fiction or role playing games, then you owe it to yourself to check out these sales. These are great deals, and you'll probably never be able to get them for a lower price...but time is running out.


Posted by J Alan Erwine at 12:25 PM
Labels: , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 