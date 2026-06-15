Huge Nomadic Delirium sales

If you're looking to save big on Nomadic Delirium Press titles, many of which I have been involved in, then there has never been a better time. They're offering numerous 75% off sales, but only for a limited time.
For anthologies, check out:
Payhip: https://payhip.com/NomadicDeliriumPress/collection/anthologies
Itch: https://itch.io/s/188713/75-off-anthologies
For RPGs, check out:
RPG-Trader: https://rpg-trader.com/creator/133/nomadic-delirium-press
Payhip: https://payhip.com/NomadicDeliriumPress/collection/ephemeris-2-0
Itch: https://itch.io/s/188011/75-off-ephemeris
If you love science fiction or role playing games, then you owe it to yourself to check out these sales. These are great deals, and you'll probably never be able to get them for a lower price...but time is running out.
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