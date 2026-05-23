Sales, sales, and more sales

Nomadic Delirium Press has lots of sales going on right now to celebrate the unofficial start of summer, and lots of my titles are included in these sales.
If you like fiction, you can download eight titles for just $10 at https://www.drivethrufiction.com/en/product/568838/. This sale includes one of my first short story collections, as well as several anthologies that I edited. In addition, you can get work from Ian Brazee-Cannon, Lawrence Dagstine, Damir Salkovic, and Mike Morgan.
If RPGs are more your thing, you can download five core rulebooks for just $14 at https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/product/568839/. All of these were written by me.
If you like to pick and choose what you're interested in, check out the NDP sale at Itch: https://itch.io/s/186413/sale-to-help-our-creators. Everything they're offering there is 25% off, and this, of course, includes lots of my titles. Even better, if you pay above the minimum price, they're offering all of those extra sales to the creators.
Finally, if you're looking for a new game to play over this long weekend, or to help the heat that will be coming with the summer, all of the NDP RPG titles are available for 50% off at https://payhip.com/NomadicDeliriumPress/collection/rpgs. Many of these were written by me.
No comments:
Post a Comment