From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
The Ephemeris Guide to Psionics is now available for the Ephemeris 2.0 RPG.
In a universe that is full of wonder, it is certainly possible to believe that beings with mental abilities could exist, and now, for the first time ever, psionics are being introduced into the Ephemeris universe. These mental abilities will give your characters more that they can do, and create a universe that is even more bizarre and unpredictable.
Now, step into a place where mind and space collide.
Order from DriveThruRPG: https://legacy.drivethrurpg.com/product/566610/
Order from another retailer: https://books2read.com/u/38ozvr
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