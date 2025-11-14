Writing Update for November 14, 2025

So, what's going on with my writing? For those of you that are not really familiar with my work, or are just starting to become familiar, I'm the type of writer that usually has multiple projects going at once. I cannot limit myself to just one thing. When I do this, I really struggle.
This is why I currently have three short stories that I'm working on. One of them seems to be spinning its wheels and going nowhere, or sometimes it seems to be going in reverse, so I'm not sure if this will ever actually turn into anything. The other two stories are for themed anthologies that I've been invited to participate in...although one actually falls into this category on accident. It was a story that I had been working on for a while, and as it just so happens, it fits in with one of the themes I've been asked to write about. Hopefully you'll be seeing these two stories next year, although I think the one is early 2027...so you might have a very long wait on that one.
I'm also working on the novelization of my short story "Who Listens to the Voices of the Past?" This is a very old story, and the novelization is going well...at times.
As far as RPG work, I'm working on the second setting for The Battle for Turtle Island RPG. This one is Pueblo Wars, and it will be set in the American Southwest. For those not familiar with the game, the basic premise is how would the conquest of America have gone if magic were real?
That's about it for now. I'll try to update more often.
No comments:
Post a Comment