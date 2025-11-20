Thursday, November 20, 2025

NDP Black Friday sale at Smashwords

From the NDP Blog:

The holiday season is upon us, and now through the end of the month, you can download our titles for 25% off during our Black Friday sale at Smashwords. Head over to https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/nomadicdelirium, and start reading today.

The sale does not include individual short stories and individual copies of magazines.

This sale does include a couple of my collections, and numerous books that I've edited, as well as the RPG titles I've created.



