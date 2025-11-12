From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
The Wastelands are an area that used to be the heartland of America, but now in The Divided States of America, they’re an area of barbarism and banditry. Most of the governments have fallen, and now cities are ruled by gangs, and the rural areas are terrorized by brigands trying to steal what little the people have left.
The Wastelands is a supplement for The Divided States of America RPG that gives players and game masters some ideas of what they might do with this tumultuous area. This isn’t an area of political intrigue like the surviving nation-states would be. No, this is a land of conflict and danger.
Take your players into The Wastelands, and you’ll have to hope that they’re able to survive…
Order from DriveThruRPG: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/product/545786/
Order from one of a variety of retailers: https://books2read.com/u/mq6weZ
Order from Itch: https://nomadicdelirium.itch.io/the-wastelands-a-divided-states-of-america-rpg-supplement
Order from Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/s/8f5da1fe7b
