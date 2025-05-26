I've already had a couple of requests to write a sequel to Slave to the Stars. Um, what? I just finished that book, and even though the ending was open ended, I wrote it that way to show that life does go on for some of the characters. I didn't write it that way to lead into a sequel, but I guess people want what they want.
At the moment, my plan was to work on a couple of short stories that have been running around in my head during the writing of the novel, and when I did start on my 6th novel, I wasn't sure what I wanted to do. I'd been thinking about a Divided States of America novel, or a galactic empire novel, or a future Earth dystopia, or maybe even a sequel to A Problem in Translation, but I hadn't been thinking about a sequel for the new novel. Guess I need to consider that now...
