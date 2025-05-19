Delirious Dice Issue 1

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
Welcome to the first issue of Delirious Dice. This zine will be published biannually by Nomadic Delirium Press, and it will feature information for our four games: Ephemeris 2.0, The Divided States of America, Rocks on the Other Side, and The Battle for Turtle Island.
Each issue will feature a variety of things. You might find new weapons, skills, creatures, sub-classes, or anything else that might add to your current game play. We might even publish some short adventures or even some fiction. It will all depend on what we come up with. You might even get sneak peaks of some of the titles we’re working on. At the end of the zine, you’ll find guidelines in case you might be interested in submitting ideas or articles for future issues.
This zine will be divided into sections based on each game, and in some issues, one game might have a lot more material than another, but there will always be information that can be used in each of the games.
Order from DriveThruRPG: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/product/522905/
Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F94TJZJQ
Order elsewhere: https://books2read.com/b/mYE1Vw
No comments:
Post a Comment