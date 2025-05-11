Sunday, May 11, 2025

Half off my novels

Now that my new novel is here, I'm making all of my novels, including Slave to the Stars, available to you for half off…but just for a limited time! Order from DriveThruFiction at https://www.drivethrufiction.com/saleguide.php?src=sgrc

You can also order each of them for half off at the following links:

Slave to the Stars: https://books2read.com/b/3Gg068

Echoes from the Deep: https://books2read.com/b/b5Y97p

A Problem in Translation: https://books2read.com/b/b6a1xx

Red Moon Rising: https://books2read.com/b/mKAaYE

The Opium of the People: https://books2read.com/b/4DnLZd

Or order at https://jalanerwine.itch.io/



Posted by J Alan Erwine at 12:14 PM
