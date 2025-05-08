My novels are available on Itch.io

All five of my novels are now available on itch.io at https://jalanerwine.itch.io/
I'm not sure if this was worth my time, but if the novels seem to sell there, I'll start uploading my short story collections as we
J Alan Erwine is a prize winning SF writer. He is also an SF editor, and the co-designer of the Ephemeris Role Playing Game. He is also the creator of the Rocks on the Other Side RPG, as well as the Battle for Turtle Island RPG.
All five of my novels are now available on itch.io at https://jalanerwine.itch.io/
I'm not sure if this was worth my time, but if the novels seem to sell there, I'll start uploading my short story collections as we
No comments:
Post a Comment