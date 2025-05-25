Being an independently publishing author is an expensive undertaking, and unfortunately, my printer is raising their costs for print books. I already have my books listed at a low price, so I don't really make much off of them, but with rising costs, I'm going to be forced to raise the prices on most of my print titles some time in June, so if you've ever thought about buying one of my print books, now's the time...https://www.amazon.com/stores/J-Alan-Erwine/author/B0035AMA0A
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Publishing costs
Posted by J Alan Erwine at 11:54 AM
Labels: Writing as a business
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment