The bestseller for November 2024, and the biggest seller I've ever had in one month is the new Ephemeris 2.0 RPG.
Check it out at:
DriveThruRPG: https://legacy.drivethrurpg.com/product/497132/
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DJ9SGT7G
Other retailers: https://books2read.com/u/bayExy
Humanity has finally made it to the stars, and they’ve found they’re not alone. They are one of twenty species making their way around the galaxy. Some of the species they’ve met are friendly, while some are quite hostile, and others are just plain indifferent. The galaxy is full of warfare, trade, and unexplored star systems. This is the galaxy of Ephemeris 2.0.
The game features thirteen different character classes and twenty different species. You can play a Clipsie Cyber Wizard, a Human Pirate, or maybe a Taurin Nanist. Build your characters up with goods, cybernetic implants, genetic modifications, and special abilities that are unique to each class.
The universe of Ephemeris 2.0 is yours to explore, and yours to build. The new version of the game is a d20 version, and the rules are less convoluted, and more player friendly than the previous version.
Now, step into the greatest science fiction adventure that you’ve ever been on!
No comments:
Post a Comment