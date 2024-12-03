If you're looking for a great collection of science fiction short stories, look no further than We Are Not All Right by Mike Morgan. 10 wonderful stories that will definitely keep you entertained.
Order today at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DMTPGL5D
Journey through 10 short stories of chaos, conflict, and confusion. In these worlds, giant spiders control household pests, stealth bombers reengineer the atmosphere, and foul horrors lurk beneath mind-altering trees.
You’ll be fine as long as you remember a few golden rules: Beware sales contracts offered by friendly environmental saviors, don’t ask what it took to build a towering wall along Texas’s southern border, and—whatever you do—don’t ask aliens whether they believe in God.
Chances are you’ll be fine. The gladiatrixes are highly unlikely to stab you (they haven’t killed anyone in forever), the trolls are only wiping out one major city today, and the nameless abomination inside that mountain-sized tomb is guaranteed to stay asleep (unless you insist on letting off a bunch of explosives).
Even if things go completely wrong, you can rest easy in the knowledge that an eternal spirit of compassion is ready and waiting to give you comfort… as your species dies out.
We’re all… all right… Aren’t we?
No comments:
Post a Comment