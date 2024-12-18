The Abandoned Cargo Ship is here!

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
The Abandoned Cargo Ship, the first adventure for Epehemeris 2.0, is here!
DriveThruRPG: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/product/504230/
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DPGPWWM9
A ship full of cargo, and it’s been abandoned? What a great way to start out a career! The characters learn of an abandoned cargo ship in Rian space, and decide it’s time to salvage the cargo for themselves. It can’t be that dangerous, right? What could go possibly go wrong?
The Abandoned Cargo Ship is an Ephemeris 2.0 adventure for characters of 1st to 4th level.
No comments:
Post a Comment