A book for your to-read list

If you're looking for a new book to add to your wish list, then I would strongly recommend Open Mic Night at the Nexus by Ian Brazee-Cannon.
Ian is possibly one of the most underrated authors in the genre, and definitely deserves more attention.
Pre-order the book today at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DNNVY92Z
For years, Ian Brazee-Cannon has been subjecting his readers to his twisted view of the universe, and now Nomadic Delirium Press has gathered up a mere smattering, just a taste, a mere morsel, of some of those tales.
Journey into Ian’s mind…if you dare, and venture to other times and other places like none you have imagined, but make sure you’re buckled up because you have no idea where his imagination might take you…and we don’t think he really does either…
