Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The Ephemeris Creature Comendium is here!

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:

The Ephemeris Creature Compendium is now available for Ephemeris 2.0.

Order from DriveThruRPG: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/product/501062/

Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DLV9S7Y6

Order from other vendors: https://books2read.com/u/49qoKk

Every game needs creatures to challenge the characters, and Ephemeris 2.0 is no different. Step inside this tome and learn about new species that are on the edge of space travel, other creatures that can threaten the characters on a variety of worlds, and learn about creatures that live amongst the stars…and even creatures that live in hyperspace.
Discover the celestial wyrm, the mosicans, asteroid mites, and so much more!


