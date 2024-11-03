Hello from Aurora, Colorado

I live in Aurora, Colorado...you know the place that has been taken over by Venezuelan gangs, the place where it's no longer safe to live, the place that needs to be liberated...only it's not.
My family and I are as safe in Aurora as we would be in just about any other big city. It is true that there were some Venezuelan gang members in a small part of our city, but most of them have been arrested. And the area they were in has had a gang problem for decades, like places in most big cities.
In Aurora, it is safe to walk the streets, to shop, to do whatever we need to do on a daily basis.
Please stop trying to make an example out of our city for political reasons...you're actually taking a problem that isn't real and creating a serious problem for those of us that actually live here. We just want to live our lives and be left alone.
Venezuelan gangs are not running our streets, and we don't need to be liberated.
Thanks for listening.
