WIP Update

I have several projects that I'm working on, but I've made great strides in the last couple of months on my three main projects.
The second draft of my screenplay for A Problem in Translation is now done. I should start on the final draft in about a week.
I've finished the first draft of my rewriting of James Baker's Goatherds and Gods. This is a 90,000 word novel that Jim wrote many years ago. It's a great story, but the execution was lacking, so I'm rewriting the beast.
I now have 9,000 words in the
short story, now novelette, Out of Hibernation. I figure there are about five or six more scenes to write, so still a bit of work to do on that one as it just keeps growing.
Keep an eye on the blogs to keep updated on my progress
