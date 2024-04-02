Bestseller for March 2024

Apparently, the announcement that we're going to be creating an Ephemeris 2.0 has created a lot of interest in version 1.0. In February, the core rulebook was my bestseller, and in March, the Ephemeris Encyclopedia Galactica was my bestseller.
Order today at:
Amazon: https://amzn.to/3vInm64
DriveThruRPG: https://preview.drivethrurpg.com/en/product/354466/the-ephemeris-encyclopedia-galactica
Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1080614
Are you ready to embark on your largest Ephemeris adventure ever? Now, in one massive tome, all 61 sectors of the Ephemeris Encyclopedia Galactica. Explore Colonized Space, Near Space, Unexplored Space, and Deep Space all from one book. The settings and the adventures are as expansive as the galaxy itself.
