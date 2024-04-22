Goatherds & Gods will soon be unleashed upon the world

I've started the final revisions of Goatherds & Gods. This is a novel that was originally written by James Baker, the founder of ProMart Publishing, and my very first editor. When he passed away, I got the rights to all of his works, and this is one book that I've never re-released. I've always loved the story that this novel tells, but I never thought the writing was quite where it needed to be.
Over the years, I've toyed with the idea of rewriting the book and working out some of the problems, and I've finally done it. I have one more revision to go, and then I hope that this will be a book with not only a great story, but with great execution as well.
Look for Goatherds & Gods by James B. Baker and J Alan Erwine later this year from Nomadic Delirium Press.
No comments:
Post a Comment