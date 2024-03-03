It's time for the annual read an e-book week sale at Smashwords, and this is your chance to save up to 50% on my titles. You can download novels and short story collections for one week only during this great deal.
In addition, I've thrown in a few short stories for free as well. All I ask is that you please review these stories if you like them, since I'm not making any money off of them. Many times, reviews can be worth more than money to writers, as it makes it easier for them to sell their works...so please review anything you like, whether it's by me or another author.
So, head over to https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/jaerwine and start reading now!
No comments:
Post a Comment