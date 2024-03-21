Last chance to save on RPGs

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
We're in to the final days of our RPG sale at DriveThruRPG. So, you're almost out of time to save on role playing game core rules and supplements. You can save on title from Rocks on the Other Side, The Battle for Turtle Island, and Ephemeris. Download today at: https://preview.drivethrurpg.com/en/publisher/2805/nomadic-delirium-press
If you're looking to play a new game, or if you're already playing one of our games, and want to expand that game, these are your final days. Don't miss out!
