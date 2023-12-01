The rough draft of a new novel is done

I just put the finishing touches on the rough draft of a new novel...well, ok, so it's not exactly new. I started this book about 25 years ago and then boxed it up. I found that box a few months ago, and after reading through it, I realized that my writing has really progressed because there was some really bad prose in what I had written, but more importantly, there was a really good story buried there. So, I set about reworking the book, and now I have a rough draft. This means that some time next year, you will all be able to read Echoes from the Deep.
I can't wait for everyone to read this. I've really enjoyed writing the book, and towards the end, I actually got choked up, which doesn't happen very often when I'm writing my own material because of course I know what's going to happen, but this got to me.
No comments:
Post a Comment