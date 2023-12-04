The Lies of Belial is the Deal of the Day

My latest science fiction short story collection, The Lies of Belial, and other stories, which is still on the bestseller list at DriveThruFiction will be the deal of the day at the same website. You can download the collection, which usually sells for $3.99 for just $2. So, head over to https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/461481 and download it today.
Welcome to the newest collection from prize winning science fiction author J Alan Erwine. This collection gives you Erwine’s 13 newest stories since the publication of the enormous tome, Manic Musings of a Maniacal Mind. In this collection you’ll find five of his Solar Federation stories, two stories from Nomadic Delirium Press’ Divided States of America series, and six independent stories, including the never before published title story.
Journey to distant planets, explore possible grim futures, and have your mind twisted around in a way that only Erwine can do.
