I haven't mentioned this collection in quite a long time, but A Kepler's Dozen was an anthology that featured one of my stories, and I felt, had one of the best concepts I've seen in quite some time. You can download it at https://amzn.to/47XITph
And what's it about?
A Kepler's Dozen presents thirteen action-packed, mysterious, and humorous stories all based on real planets discovered by the NASA Kepler mission. Edited by and contributing stories are David Lee Summers, editor of Tales of the Talisman Magazine, and Steve B. Howell, project scientist for the Kepler mission. Whether on a prison colony, in a fast escape from the authorities, or encircling a binary star, these exoplanet stories will amuse, frighten, and intrigue you while you share fantasy adventures among Kepler's real-life planets.
