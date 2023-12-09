Do You Really Want To Be a Writer?

Sounds like a great title for a writing book, doesn't it? I agree! And that's why in early 2024 Nomadic Delirium Press will be releasing my book about the writing business with that very title. It will be a small volume, where I try to instill some of the knowledge I've learned from more than 20 years in the business. If you read my blogs regularly, you've already gotten a peak at a draft of one of the articles that will be in the book. That can be found at https://jalanerwine.blogspot.com/2023/11/why-hasnt-my-story-sold.html.
The articles in the book will be: Why Hasn't My Story Sold? How do I revise? Finding the Right Market. What To Do With a Rejection Letter. Somebody Wants To Buy Your Story, What Now? Reuse, Recycle. Expanding Your Short Story into a Novel. Using Social Media. Marketing Your Fiction, and Yourself. How To Survive Bad Reviews. Maintaining Your Sanity as a Writer. Creating a Short Story Collection. Writing for Anthologies. Writing Shared World Stories. Collaborations. Self-Publishing. Writing Science Fiction.
Like I said, look for this in early 2024. Hopefully it will be educational and entertaining.
