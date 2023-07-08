A few weeks ago, I posted about a book called Aliens and Alien Societies. Another book in that series is World Building by Stephen L. Gillett, who is both a science fiction author and an essayist who has had numerous works published, including being a major contributor to Analog.
This book has everything a writer needs to create a well-balanced and believable science fiction world. In addition to going into detail about what it takes to create a believable world, it also gives you the equations you need to properly figure out everything you can about your world. And while some might think this isn't important, the simple fact is that if you're writing science fiction, you have to get the science right, and this includes the math. And, let's face it, science fiction readers love to catch authors in science mistakes...don't be one of those authors!
This book was a huge asset to me when I was writing A Problem in Translation. Several times when the Astrid enters a new system, a string of numbers about the star and the planets are listed off by one of the crew. I painfully worked out all of these details with this book right next to me to make sure that everything would be accurate. This, I think, gives the book more authenticity.
Check out the book at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CB1WUFY
And while we're talking about A Problem in Translation, grab it as well at https://amzn.to/44hpoGp
