McConnelsville: The Village at the Crossroads

McConnelsville, Ohio was a sleepy little village that most of Ohio had forgotten before the war, but now it has become a center of trade, and a growing political power in the world that’s rebuilding after the war.
Your characters are headed there. Are you going to try to take things over for yourself, or are you going to try to join up with Victor Edmundson and use the little town as your base of operations?
This Rocks on the Other Side RPG adventure is designed for a group of characters between 8th and 12th level.
Order from DriveThruRPG: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/product/444525
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1420061
Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CB9573JD
