50% off at Smashwords

Friday, July 07, 2023

Smashwords is currently having their Summer/Winter sale, and you can save 50% off of all of my short story collections and novels. The sale lasts through July, so head over there, and be sure to share the link!

https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/jaerwine

