Future Syndicate II is the Deal of the Day

Today is your chance to download Future Syndicate II for just $1.50 at https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/300435
Many would like to think that as our species evolves, crime will disappear, but most know this is not true. Crime has always been with us, and it always will. Future Syndicate II features stories told from the point of view of the criminals, sometimes bad people, sometimes people forced to make bad decisions, but always, in the eyes of society, criminals.
No comments:
Post a Comment